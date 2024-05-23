Trailer for Dedh Bigha Zameen unveils Khushalii Kumar in a never seen before avatar!

The makers of Dedh Bigha Zameen have dropped the trailer of the film showcasing Khushalii Kumar in a non-glamorous avatar. Set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh, the trailer showcases the struggle of a common man who fights all odds to get his sister married. Essaying the role of Pratik Gandhi’s wife, Khushalii Kumar has got her fans emotional with her soul-touching character and the last scene of the trailer has got everyone talking!

Directed by Pulkit and produced by, Shaailesh R Singh, and Hansal Mehta being the creative director, the film features Pratik Gandhi and Khushalii Kumar in lead roles.

Khushalii Kumar, who shared screen with R.Madhavan in her debut film Dhokha Around the Corner, has gone beyond her comfort zone for her upcoming role in Dedh Bigha Zameen. Praising Khushalii for her act, director Pulkit took to his Instagram and wrote, “Simple, grounded, understanding, intelligent, talented and beautiful.. that’s @khushalikumar

#dedhbighazameen #bts”

He also shared a post appreciating Pratik Gandhi and Khushalii saying “Two lovely people and amazing actors, I’m blessed to have in my film @pratikgandhiofficial

@khushalikumar”

Actress Khushalii Kumar, will be seen next in ‘Ghudchadi’ a romantic comedy alongside Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Parth Samthaan.