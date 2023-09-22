Movies | Releases

Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 All Set to start its Advance Booking From Sunday

Excel Entertainment's comedy entertainer Fukrey 3 is the eagerly awaited film to come out this year. Following the launch of the entertaining trailer and the chartbuster song Ve Fukrey, fans and audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screens.

The craze for the comedy entertainer is at its peak, as recently a huge flash mob of fans was seen grooving to the track of Fukrey 3 on the streets of Delhi, London, and New York. With the anticipation for the film increasing day by day, the masses are thrilled to watch their favorite characters, Hunny, Bholi Punjaban, Choocha, Laali, and Pandit Ji, come back on the silver screen to entertain them and to pump the excitement of the impatiently waiting fans. The makers have announced the beginning of the advance booking of the much-awaited film.

With the film inching towards its release date of September 28th, audiences were waiting for the makers to start the full-fledged advance booking for the comedy entertainer. In a recent development, putting an end to the wait of a large chunk of audiences, the makers will begin the nationwide advance booking of the much-awaited film Fukrey 3 from coming Sunday.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.

