Movies | Releases

Mumbai Police shares a snippet from Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express with the aim of promoting traffic awareness

Madgaon Express, a comedic gem from Excel Entertainment, has undoubtedly become one of the most beloved movies of the year. Since its release, the nation has been captivated by its charm. The comedic entertainer raked in an impressive 13.84 crore in its first week at the box office, setting the stage for a successful second week.

As the nation continues to immerse itself in the frenzy of Madgaon Express, the buzz has now reached the corridors of Mumbai Police. Today, Mumbai Police took to their social media platforms to share a video clip from the film’s driving scene, with the intention of spreading awareness about safe driving and traffic rules among the audience.

Accompanying the video, the official social media page of Mumbai Police posted the following caption, *An express trip without a seat belt will land you straight in the hospital.#RoadSafety #WearSeatBelt

Madgaon Express has immersed audiences in a vibrant tapestry of laughter and thrilling adventure. With stellar performances by the cast, an engaging storyline, unexpected twists, and memorable punchlines, the film offers pure entertainment for audiences to enjoy on the big screen.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is offering audiences a trip down memory lane in theaters now.