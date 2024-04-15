Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express continues its winning spree despite major releases! The total amounted to 28.49 Cr

The movie “Madgaon Express” has proven to be a box office success since its release. It has been consistently earning high box office collections since its release day, making a very successful journey. The film has surprised everyone with its entertainment quotient, winning the hearts of the audience and emerging as a big-screen comedy entertainer of the year. Kunal Kemmu’s direction and the fantastic performances by the lead cast, which includes Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi, have been praised by the masses. Kudos to them for their excellent work!

After collecting 44 lakh and 80 lakh on Friday and Saturday respectively, the film saw another significant surge in audience numbers on the fourth Sunday. Despite major releases at the box office, it continued to attract viewers and earned 92 lakhs on Sunday. The film’s total box office collection now stands at 28.49 Cr. It has managed to maintain its hold for three weeks and is now entering its fourth week with continuously rising numbers, thanks to the abundant love from the audience.

Madgaon Express, featuring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, has left its audience in fits of laughter and adventure. The movie boasts of excellent performances, a captivating plot, surprising turns, and unforgettable scenes, making it a perfect entertainment package for everyone to relish on the big screen.

The movie “Madgaon Express” directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, takes you on a nostalgic journey of childhood dreams. The tagline “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne” promises to evoke nostalgia in the audience. The movie is currently playing in theaters.