Movies | Releases

The box office numbers of 22.30 crores are excellent for Madgaon Express, running on its own merit with unanimous love from audiences, cementing it as one of the major hits of the year.

Madgaon Express, arriving as the big-screen comedy entertainer of the year, has indeed proved its mettle and impressed audiences with its entertainment quotient. Kudos to Kunal Kemmu for his direction and the fantastic performances by the lead cast—Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi—which have truly won hearts.

After enjoying a remarkable two weeks at the box office with the collection standing at 20 crores, the film shines in the third week too. The comedy entertainer showed excellent hold on Friday, making healthy box office numbers of 0.71 cr. It registered an upward trend on Saturday and sprung a surprise with a collection of 1.28 crore.

The box office numbers of 22.30 crores are excellent for Madgaon Express, running on its own merit with unanimous love from audiences, cementing it as one of the major hits of the year.

With Eid approaching, the demand for the film will continue in the coming days too.

Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, has immersed audiences in laughter and adventure. With stellar performances, engaging storyline, unexpected twists, and memorable moments, the film offers pure entertainment for audiences to enjoy on the big screen.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film invites audiences to relish the nostalgia in theaters now.