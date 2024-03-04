Excitement Peaks as Excel Entertainment unveils Kanchan Kombdi aka Chhaya Kadam the Lady Gangster from Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express

Fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of Madgaon Express, and the teaser video which features the female don Kanchan Kombdi has increased their excitement. Excel Entertainment, owned by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, is known for creating unique and captivating content, and they have once again caught our attention with this upcoming film. The cast includes Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam.

The trailer for Madgaon Express is scheduled to be released in one day, and it is expected to be a hilarious and thrilling ride. Kanchan Kombdi’s introduction in the movie has already generated a great deal of excitement, and the audience is eagerly anticipating the wild and crazy world that the movie promises to deliver.

The recent sneak peek into Kanchan Kombdi’s appearance in Madgaon Express has sparked a buzz of inquisitiveness and appreciation. Kanchan Kombdi, with her swag and captivating sunglasses, is all set to conquer the world of Madgaon Express. Excel Entertainment has ingeniously transformed gangster fashion into a hilariously fabulous style statement that has fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release on March 22nd.

The upcoming trailer, which is only a day away, is expected to be a fun and enjoyable ride made even better by the presence of Kanchan Kombdi in a stunning saree. This film comes from the creative minds behind popular hits such as Fukrey, Rock On, and Don, and also marks Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut. Madgaon Express follows the journey of three childhood friends whose trip to Goa takes an unexpected turn.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne,” Madgaon Express is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, and is all set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.