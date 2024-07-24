Fans can’t get enough and are raving about the latest episode of TVF’s Arranged Couple!

With every new episode of Arranged Couple, TVF is raising the bar of excitement for the audience. The show is hitting the right chords with viewers. With this show, TVF has once again proved that there aren’t any other content creators in India who understand the youth better than they do. This is evident as fans eagerly anticipate the next episode. TVF’s Arranged Couple has given hope to several individuals about arranged marriages.

The new episodes of TVF’s Arranged Couple are really garnering tremendous love from the audience. Here’s how they are showering their love.

A fan wrote – “Don’t stop this series. This is the only series which gives a life of hope for Single us🥲🥲”

Yet another fan wrote – “Thank you for bringing Anu and Rishi back!!!!”

A fan expressed – “FINALLYYYYYY!!!!!!REALLY RESLLY LOVED THIS EPISODE !!!! BTW.. why episodes are so short only for 15 mins ??? please extend a little.. we want to see more of ANNU and RISHI totally love them!!!!😍😍😍😍”

The fan reacted – “The episode is lit… This series really makes me believe that arrange marriage can be successful… In-laws can be open-minded and accept the flaws of their daughter-in-law…”

A fan said – “Such a cuuuuuuuute couple!!! Please make lots of episodes… Srishti you are rocking yaar!!”

A fan reacted – “This is so refreshing!! Didn’t want the episode to end at all!🤩🤩”

A fan said – “Loved the episode!! Can’t wait for more😘😘❤❤”

A fan praised – “The actors are so natural and the topic is touched with such ease but such important❤

We need more episodes❤”

Another fan showered love saying, – “After such a long gap we worth this❤❤❤❤ lovely series”

A fan expressed the excitement for next episode – “Do not stop this series! I want back to back episodes😍😍❤”

A fan requested, “Please please please continue these series yarrrr atcha hai yr🥺🥺🥺”

The show stars Srishti Shrivastava and Harman Singha in the pivotal roles, along with Neelu Dogra, Sanjay Gurbaxani, Gunjan Hariramani, Praveen Rajj, Shreya Singh and Ankit Motghare in key roles. TVF’s understanding of the basics of a relationship and their ability to bring it to the screen is really intriguing and captivating to watch.

A phenomenal run this year: one after another, they are bringing really interesting content. From Sapne Vs Everyone, Very Parivarik, Panchayat S3, Kota Factory S3, and Gullak S4, Arranged Couple is also looking very promising.