Deepika Padukone’s presence in the heart of Bangkok has become a visual spectacle for her fans worldwide. Her commercial for luxury brand Louis Vuitton, which features Chinese actress Elaine Zhong, South Korean model and actor Hoyeon, and French actress Léa Seydoux, is being displayed on screens outside Siam Paragon every 15 seconds. The bustling streets of the Thai capital now serve as a backdrop to Deepika’s glamour and sophistication, and her fans are ecstatic to witness her make such a splash in a global fashion hub. By representing India in Thailand, Deepika continues to gain global admiration.

Deepika Padukone’s billboards are not only visible in Bangkok but also in prominent locations around the world, from the iconic streets of New York City to the vibrant landscapes of Japan. Her larger-than-life presence has become a symbol of India’s global influence. It is no surprise that Deepika, often hailed as India’s biggest global brand ambassador, is reaching new heights every day.

Deepika Padukone stands out not just for her stunning looks and acting skills but also for her authentic global appeal. Luxury brands and pop culture giants are now selecting Deepika as their brand ambassador, which breaks the tradition of exclusively choosing local or Western celebrities for such recognition. This groundbreaking move not only showcases Deepika’s universal charm but also signifies a shift in the perception of Indian talent on the global stage.