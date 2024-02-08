Following the screening at Bhopal, director Kiran Rao, along with the lead cast of Aamir Khan Productions’s Laaptaa Ladies, will now host a screening in Jaipur

Kiran Rao’s next directorial venture, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The trailer, featuring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel as the lead cast, has generated significant interest among the masses. The film promises to showcase a beautiful and entertaining world, rooted in the Indian template, with a humanistic touch that is expected of Kiran Rao’s movies.

Following the roaring response to the trailer, the makers hosted a special premiere in Bhopal, that received a positive response from everyone.

The team, comprising director Kiran Rao and the lead cast members Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, will continue their tour to the Pink City Jaipur. There, they will hold the second screening of the film on February 10th.

The story of “Laapataa Ladies” depicts the life in India’s heartland with an urban touch. The team filmed the movie in the actual locations of Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, and incorporated real-life villagers and settings into the film.

“Laapataa Ladies” is a film presented by Jio Studios, directed by Kiran Rao, and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie is set to release on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, with the screenplay and dialogue written by Sneha Desai. The additional dialogues have been penned by Divyanidhi Sharma.