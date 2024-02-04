From Houseful to Race, Welcome: These blockbuster films Jacqueliene Fernandez worked in proves why the actress is Queen Of The Franchise!

Indian Cinema’s sunshine girl Jacqueliene Fernandez enjoys a cult fan following of all the age of audiences. With her charm, beauty, magnificent screen presence, and performance the actress adds a Midas touch to every project she works in. In her impressive cinematic journey, she is been part of several blockbusters franchises including Housefull 1, 2 & 3, Race 2 & 3, Baaghi 2, and Murder 2. While she acted in Housefull 2& 3, Race 2 & 3, and Murder 2, her Dhanno song in Housefull 1 and Ek do Teen in Baaghi 2 are huge chartbusters. The actress appeared as the leading lady alongside the lead actors of the franchise films and is the only choice of the filmmakers and has cemented her position as ‘Queen Of Franchise’. Continuing her cinematic journey in the Indian Cinema, the leading actress is all set to headline upcoming films of the two biggest film franchises Housefull 5 and Welcome To The Jungle as the leading actress.

Here let’s have a look at the franchises that Jacqueliene Fernandez has been a part of:

1) HouseFull Franchise

Jacqueliene Fernandez won our hearts when we saw her in ‘Housefull’. The actress appeared in the special dance number Dhanno in the first film in the comedy franchise while she headlined the rest of the two films in the franchises, Housefull 2 & 3 as the leading lady. Her character of Bobby in the sequel Housefull 2, added the glamour quotient to the film, and her performance as Ganga made a special place in the mass’s hearts now the actress will be headlining the fifth film in the franchise ‘Housefull 5’.

2) Race Franchise

Jacqueliene Fernandez appeared in the grey-shade character in the second installment of the stylish thriller Race 2. The intense performance of the actress in the film was received well by the fans and the audiences and even the party number ‘Lat Lag Gayi’ is still ruling the charts. The actress appeared in the third installment of the film Race 3 alongside Salman Khan and the song ‘Heeriye’ where she flaunted her sizzling dance moves and made the nation groove to it upon the release.

3) Murder 2

The actress stunned the nation with her charm and sensuality in the sequel of the crime thriller Murder 2. The actress played the character of Priya in the film and her chemistry with Emraan Hashmi made the headlines upon the film’s release.

4) Welcome To The Jungle (Upcoming)

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all set to lead the much-awaited comedy entertainer ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. The third installment in Welcome franchise will see the actress alongside Akshay Kumar and this will be the eighth time, they both are going to appear together on-screen. Ever since the announcement of the film was made, the excitement among the fans and the audiences to witness the comical side of Jacqueline is sky high and with her addition to the Welcome franchise, the film is surely getting the much-needed charm and will arrive in cinemas on Christmas 2024.

5) Judwaa 2

Jacqueliene Fernandez clearly won our hearts in Judwaa. She was vivacious, fun, and full of energy in the film. She was filling screen and was stealing the spotlight in the film.