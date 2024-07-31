From Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal to Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD: Indian directors who shattered the global box office

Indian cinema has experienced a significant increase in box office collections over the past decade. Several directors have achieved the remarkable milestone of crossing Rs. 1000 crore globally at the box office. Let’s take a look at 6 Indian directors who have reached this impressive feat:

Nitesh Tiwari

The mastermind behind Dangal holds the record for the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. It amassed Rs. 2070 crore at the global box office and garnered significant critical acclaim.

S.S. Rajamouli

Rajamouli’s “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” grossed Rs. 1788 crore at the global box office, solidifying his name in the realm of epic blockbusters. Following this success, his 2022 release “RRR” also achieved great acclaim, collecting over Rs. 1230 crore worldwide. Rajamouli holds the distinction of being the sole Indian filmmaker with two films that have crossed the Rs. 1000 crore mark.

Prashanth Neel

The director of KGF: Chapter 2, which grossed over Rs. 1215 crore at the global box office. The concluding part in the KGF series, starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty made noise worldwide.

Atlee Kumar

Atlee’s Jawan collected Rs. 1160 crore at the box office worldwide, marking a significant achievement in his career.

Siddharth Anand

With the star power of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham as part of the cast, “Pathaan” was set to break records – and it did. “Pathaan” raked in Rs. 1055 crore globally, making it the highest grossing project of Anand’s career.

Nag Ashwin

With the recently released futuristic epic Kalki 2898 AD, Ashwin’s film has grossed Rs. 1020 crore at the global box office and continues to run in cinemas.