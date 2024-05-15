From ‘Panchayat Season 3’, ‘Powder’ to ‘Sisters’- TVF announced an exciting line-ups including web shows and their first Kannada film

TVF (The Viral Fever) is undoubtedly the pioneer content creator in today’s time that has made a household name for themselves. Owing to the constantly delivering engaging and compelling content to the masses, they have cemented a unbreakable position of themselves in the realm of Indian content across the globe. While their recently released first weekly show ‘Very Parivarik’ has made the audiences gaga over it with their Indian narrative story wrapped in the modern Indian family drama, the audiences were immensely waiting for the content creators to announce forthcoming big shows.

In an recent exciting update, TVF aka The Viral Fever has surprised it’s fans and the audiences by announcing the three biggest shows – ‘Panchayat Season Three’ , their kannada film ‘Powder’ , & the new season of ‘Sisters’.

Today, TVF surprised everyone by dropping the trailer of the third season of Panchayat Season 3. The show bringing back the audiences very famous characters will be streaming from May 27th.

Talking about ‘Powder’, this will mark their foray into Kannada Film Industry. With their first ever film they have joined hands with KRG Studios who is co-producing the film with ‘TVF Motion Pictures’. The film will be released theatrically and a glimpse of will be out on Friday May 17th .

The further exciting details about the brand new season of ‘Sisters’ will be revealed soon as the makers left everyone excited by dropping a poster.

Worth saying, that TVF has truly changed the scenario and has cemented its strong feet in the world of content with shows like Panchayat, Gullak, Aspirants, and several others. These are not just TVFs best but also the best ones in the Indian content arena.