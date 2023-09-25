From Pathaan to Ganapath - A Hero Is Born: The List Of Pan-India Action Films Released This Year And Upcoming Promising Action Films

The action genre has always been one of the most beloved genres in Pan India cinema, gaining wide acceptance among audiences. Although we have witnessed numerous action films hit the box office in the past years, 2023 is the year that stands out as the most prominent, with the biggest action films proving their mettle. Moreover, many of the most highly anticipated upcoming action films are primed to make a splash at the box office.

Pathaan

The movie Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, has become one of the biggest action blockbusters to be released this year. The film’s intense action scenes, stunts, and bike chase sequences, which were shot to international standards, have left fans and audiences enthralled. It has become the highest-grossing movie, having crossed the 500 crores mark at the Indian Box Office.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest action film, “Jawan,” is creating a buzz at the box office. The movie was released on September 7, 2023, and it has already made history by breaking records. Fans and viewers are praising Shah Rukh Khan for his impressive performance in the film. He has been applauded for his portrayal of a mass character in the movie.

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born

The much-anticipated film, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, is set to release this year from Pooja Entertainment. The futuristic action movie features India’s youngest action superstar, Tiger Shroff, along with Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, this big-budget action-packed movie is generating a lot of buzz, and audiences are eagerly anticipating its release on October 20, 2023, to experience it on the big screen.

Tiger 3

The upcoming action thriller movie, Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has already created a buzz among Indian cinema lovers. As the first two movies of the franchise were huge hits, the Spy Universe’s third installment is scheduled to hit the cinemas on Diwali 2023.

Salaar: Part 1 – CeaseFire

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the action-packed film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, which is set to be released later this year. The teaser has already generated a lot of excitement among viewers, and it is sure to be a thrilling experience for action movie enthusiasts.