ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

From real to reel, here's how Vijay Deverakonda always had a crush on his 'Kushi' costar Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Discover the story of how Vijay Deverakonda had a longstanding crush on his 'Kushi' co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, both on and off the screen.

Author: IWMBuzz
12 Aug,2023 16:14:55
From real to reel, here's how Vijay Deverakonda always had a crush on his 'Kushi' costar Samantha Ruth Prabhu 842485

The trailer for ‘Kushi’ was launched with a grand event and showcased a beautiful love story filled with romance. The chemistry between the beloved couple Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu was evident, and the stunning visuals and soulful music captured the audience’s hearts. As a result, the trailer left us eager to see the film on the big screen. Interestingly, it was revealed that Vijay Deverakonda had a crush on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, adding to the excitement behind the film.

Vijay Deverakonda is a handsome man who has won over the hearts of many girls. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the other hand, is a captivating beauty who is beloved by the masses. It is noteworthy that Vijay finds Samantha to be the most desirable woman, as he referred to her as an “incredible woman” and a “darling” during his appearance on Koffee With Karan. He also described her as “amazing.”

Moreover, During a recent event, Vijay Deverakonda commended Samantha’s commitment and expressed his longstanding admiration for the actress.

Vijay Deverakonda expressed, “She is someone I admired when I watched Em Maya Chesave and watched all her other films. It was like when you have a crush on an actress and when you love an actress on screen. When you work with her personally and she is working really hard and she is doing her best. I miss her here as my partner in this film.”

He continued, “I am sitting on the sofa and promoting this film alone. I miss her but she needs her time. We are all happy and we will do her job on her behalf. She is an amazing person and she did an incredible job in the film.”

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Kushi is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 1st.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer 'Kushi' to bring the biggest never seen before musical concert to life on 15th August, Independence Day 842221
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer ‘Kushi’ to bring the biggest never seen before musical concert to life on 15th August, Independence Day
The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is out! Promises a fresh love story with a lot of romance and comedy 841730
The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is out! Promises a fresh love story with a lot of romance and comedy
Ahead of the grand trailer launch, the makers ignite the excitement with unseen pictures of Kushi! 841510
Ahead of the grand trailer launch, the makers ignite the excitement with unseen pictures of Kushi!
Get ready to relish a glimpse of the world of 'Kushi' with its grand trailer launch on the 9th August 841100
Get ready to relish a glimpse of the world of ‘Kushi’ with its grand trailer launch on the 9th August
Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on 25 crores medical aid claims 840775
Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on 25 crores medical aid claims
mmm 840792
Get ready to meet the most desirable couple Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu! ‘Kushi’ trailer coming out soon!
Latest Stories
Kangana Ranaut Praises Gadar 2; Says Long Live Tara Singh; Check Here 842481
Kangana Ranaut Praises Gadar 2; Says Long Live Tara Singh; Check Here
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Randhawa family organizes Puja for Ravi's wellbeing 842477
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Randhawa family organizes Puja for Ravi’s wellbeing
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua demands Haider to give her Akhtar Manzil 842461
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua demands Haider to give her Akhtar Manzil
Exclusive: Avanish Pandey bags Karan Johar’s Kill 842460
Exclusive: Avanish Pandey bags Karan Johar’s Kill
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' Receives Appreciation From Biggies Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut 842416
Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ Receives Appreciation From Biggies Salman Khan And Kangana Ranaut
South Actress Jayaprada Sentenced To Six Months Jail Over Failure To Pay ESI Dues 842451
South Actress Jayaprada Sentenced To Six Months Jail Over Failure To Pay ESI Dues
Read Latest News