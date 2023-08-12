From real to reel, here's how Vijay Deverakonda always had a crush on his 'Kushi' costar Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The trailer for ‘Kushi’ was launched with a grand event and showcased a beautiful love story filled with romance. The chemistry between the beloved couple Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu was evident, and the stunning visuals and soulful music captured the audience’s hearts. As a result, the trailer left us eager to see the film on the big screen. Interestingly, it was revealed that Vijay Deverakonda had a crush on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, adding to the excitement behind the film.

Vijay Deverakonda is a handsome man who has won over the hearts of many girls. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on the other hand, is a captivating beauty who is beloved by the masses. It is noteworthy that Vijay finds Samantha to be the most desirable woman, as he referred to her as an “incredible woman” and a “darling” during his appearance on Koffee With Karan. He also described her as “amazing.”

Moreover, During a recent event, Vijay Deverakonda commended Samantha’s commitment and expressed his longstanding admiration for the actress.

Vijay Deverakonda expressed, “She is someone I admired when I watched Em Maya Chesave and watched all her other films. It was like when you have a crush on an actress and when you love an actress on screen. When you work with her personally and she is working really hard and she is doing her best. I miss her here as my partner in this film.”

He continued, “I am sitting on the sofa and promoting this film alone. I miss her but she needs her time. We are all happy and we will do her job on her behalf. She is an amazing person and she did an incredible job in the film.”

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Kushi is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 1st.