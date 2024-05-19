Get ready for another light hearted family entertainer as TVF’s Gullak Season 4 Trailer Out Now! The show to stream from June 7th on Sony LIV

TVF (The Viral Fever) continues to be the pioneer content creator in today’s time. With their engaging and entertaining contents , they have exactly delivered the web shows that resonates with the global audiences. Among all their shows, the one show that has found wide range of acceptance from the audiences is light hearted family entertainer ‘Gullak’.The show helmed by Shreyansh Pandey had a blockbuster run at the digital platform Sony LIV and so far three seasons had been premiered. All the three seasons had got immense love from the audiences and yesterday with announcement of fourth season for ‘Gullak’, fans and audiences were excited to know more what’s more in store to offer.

In a recent surprise, TVF has finally launched the trailer of fourth season of ‘Gullak’. Talking about the trailer ,it again promises an entertaining and heartwarming ride to the audiences and kudos to TVF and the makers, who kept the essence of the show undiluted and has brought a show that audiences demands.

Taking to the social media, Sony LIV wrote

“Lekar zindagi ki khanak , aa rahi hai naye kisson ki Gullak!

#GullakS4 streaming from June 7th exclusively on Sony LIV.

#NayeHisseNayeKisse

#GullakOnSonyLIV”

The light hearted family entertainer features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar and bring back the Mishra family with a more compelling and entertaining narrative. What sets this announcement apart

is for the first time, an Indian web series has been renewed for the fourth season.

Besides this, ‘TVF”s first ever weekly show Veri Parivarik is receiving immense love from the masses and recently they announced ‘Panchayat Season Three’, their first kannada film ‘Powder’, and the new season of ‘Sisters’, which has again piqued everyone’s interest.

It is worth saying that TVF has truly changed the scenario and has cemented its strong footing in the world of content with shows like Panchayat, Gullak, Aspirants, and several others. These are not just TVFs best but also the best ones in the Indian content arena.