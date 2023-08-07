Get ready to relish a glimpse of the world of 'Kushi' with its grand trailer launch on the 9th August

The excitement for the trailer of ‘Kushi’ has been growing steadily since the release of its beautiful songs. The audience has already been given a taste of the amazing chemistry between the popular couple Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Now, the creators are preparing to immerse the audience in the vibrant hues of love with a grand trailer launch event in Hyderabad on August 9th.

The creators of ‘Kushi’ recently shared a romantic poster on their social media platforms to announce the trailer release date of 9th August. The poster showcases the popular duo of Vijay and Samantha expressing their love, and the caption adds to the romantic mood.

“Bringing a glimpse from a world full of love to give you tons of Kushi ❤️#KushiTrailer on AUGUST 9th 💥💥

In cinemas on SEP 1st ❤️‍🔥

@TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2 @ShivaNirvana @HeshamAWMusic @saregamasouth”

The audience has been eagerly anticipating the trailer, and the makers plan to make it even more special with a grand launch event in Hyderabad. The cast and film team will be in attendance.

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Kushi is scheduled release in cinemas on September 1st.