Sukumar & team ready with a scintillating Teaser on Icon Star Allu Arjun's birthday

Get ready to witness the return of the Pushpa Raj magic! The highly anticipated sequel, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, starring the National Award winning Allu Arjun in an invincible role, is gearing up for a grand release worldwide on August 15, 2024. This glorious pan-India project, produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, promises a buoyant cinematic experience of sorts. Directed by the visionary filmmaker Sukumar, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is an action-packed extravaganza billed to take the global stage by storm.

The makers are pleased to announce that the film’s extraordinary, riveting and power-paced Teaser is going to be out on April 8. The day is special because it is the Icon Star’s birthday.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗 #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out on April 8th. Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.

Allu Arjun, with his commanding screen presence, is once again set to dominate the silver screen with this most-awaited pan-Indian cinematic sequel. His larger-than-life portrayal in ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will be a defining moment in Telugu cinema as well as Indian cinema. Joining him is Fahadh Faasil, embodying the very essence of vengeance in this epic tale.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ boasts a powerhouse team, featuring the electrifying music of Devi Sri Prasad and the breathtaking visuals captured by cinematographer Mireslow Kuba Brozek. S Rama Krishna and N Monica’s production design promises to create a world that seamlessly blends grandeur with grit.