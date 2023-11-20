Happy Birthday to the Man With a 100% Track Record! Rajkumar Hirani is set to deliver another cinematic gem with DUNKI!

Rajkumar Hirani, the name itself is synonymous with endearing cinema that touches people’s hearts. The master storyteller is celebrating his birthday today, has an enviable track record of creating not just hits but lovable films that leave a lasting impact on the audience. With classics like ‘Sanju,’ ‘PK,’ ‘3 Idiots,’ and the beloved ‘Munna Bhai’ franchise to his credit, Hirani has consistently delivered cinematic gems that resonate with viewers of all ages. Now, with ‘Dunki,’ his first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, audiences can brace themselves for another heart-warming tale that promises to be both humorous and heart-wrenching.

Hirani’s unique ability to craft stories that combine humour, emotion, and a social message, make his films more than just entertainment. They become cultural touchstones, sparking conversations, and leaving a lasting impact on society. It’s no wonder that his films are celebrated not only in India but around the world.

‘Dunki’ promises to bring back the sweetness and nostalgia of cinema, evoking cherished memories while delivering a fresh, unique narrative. The film has already offered a glimpse into its enchanting world with ‘Dunki Drop 1.’ The film is a saga of love and friendship, a tale of four friends embarking on a life-changing journey to make their dreams come true and is drawn from real-life experiences.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover along with Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Dunki’ promises to herald the return of storytelling in cinema, a narrative that combines humour, heart, and a message, and it’s all set to unfold for audiences worldwide this December.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release this December 2023.