Here comes the highly entertaining trailer of TVF’s first Weekly series ‘Very Parivarik’! Releasing on March 22nd, 2024!

TVF (The Viral Fever) has been a steady force in providing the public with highly entertaining and fascinating content. They are bringing the variety of the shows to the audiences and giving them a cause to watch the shows with the whole family on home screens. While their shows come up with a repeat value, they also bring new slates and exciting content to the audiences.

The excitement continued to soar as TVF unveiled the trailer of their highly-awaited and exciting show, ‘Very Parivarik’. The show promises out-and-out entertainment with the subject which tells the story of a couple and how the change in their life after the in-laws enter. Another interesting thing about the show is that for the first time, TVF has introduced its weekly slot show with ‘Very Parivarik’. The show will arrive with a new episode every week giving the audience a chance to wait and watch what’s going to happen in the show next week. With this TVF will reintroduce a similar pattern of Television.

Moreover, TVF seems to completely take over 2024 with its exciting content. First, they started the year with a bang as their show ‘Sapne vs Everyone’ opened up to a great response from all across making its place in IMDb’s top 250 list globally. Further to this they announced the new seasons of the most awaited series like Panchayat, Kota Factory, and Gullak, and now with ‘Very Parivarik’ they introduced the first weekly series.

‘Very Parivarik’ will be released on March 22nd, 2024, and is directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo, while it has an ensemble cast including Srishti Rindhani, Pranay Pachauri, Paritosh Sand, Kanupriya Shankar Pandit, Luv Vispute, Arun Kumar, Badri Chavan, Vidhushi Koul, Prerna Thakur, Khusbhu Baid.

It is the first-ever TVF show, that includes eleven episodes each of which will be released by the makers in a different week. TVF has made a resurgence with bizarre entertainment shows that appeal to all age groups.

It is well known that TVF is one of the most exciting content creators today. TVF has already cemented its position in the entertainment sector with brilliant shows that are now hoisting the flag on a global level. The one thing that makes them different is their promising content and their characters. Due to them, TVF made a global identity for themselves, created a special place in the hearts of the audience, and won the trust of the audience. With an exciting and huge line-up of a total of 16 web shows already in the pipeline from TVF for their slate of 2024, viewers are eagerly waiting to see what they have to offer.