Hombale Films Kantara's Varah Roopam Song Releasing on the First Year Anniversary of the Film

Hombale Films' Kantara announces the release of Varah Roopam song on the film's first anniversary. Check out

Author: IWMBuzz
29 Sep,2023 15:51:27
Hombale Films Kantara's Varah Roopam Song Releasing on the First Year Anniversary of the Film 856609

Hombale Films’ Kantara is one of their biggest blockbusters till date. The film is well-known for its impeccable storytelling, Rishabh Shetty’s brilliant performance and the divine music of the song Varah Roopam, which takes listeners on a spiritual journey. This soulful composition has become a rage across the nation, and has been played everywhere, from cricket stadiums to the festive season. To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the global blockbuster Kantara, Hombale Films has made a special announcement of the release of the full version of Varah Roopam.

Taking to their social media, Hombale Films captioned, “From echoing through stadiums to weaving into our festive traditions and becoming the cherished soundtrack of our morning rituals and wake-up call, this song has left an indelible mark on our lives. Let’s come together to relive the magic and rediscover the enchantment as we unveil the highly anticipated ‘Varaha Roopam’ from Kantara on September 30.”

Hombale Films’ Kantara not only proved to be a commercial success but also won in two categories at the Oscars and achieved a #1 ranking on the IMDB platform.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films is ready to take audiences on an action-packed ride with the much-awaited Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, which brings the powerhouse Prashanth Neel and Prabhas together. The film will release worldwide on December 22, 2023.

