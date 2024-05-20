Hombale Films- One of the most exciting & biggest Indian production house to start their own film, media and creative arts institute

Hombale Films undoubtedly stands as the biggest production house in Indian cinema. While the leading production house has boomed the Indian cinema with their blockbusters like KGF Chapter 2, Kantara: A Legend, and Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’.

Despite this, Hombale Films has always nurtured new and prominent talents in Indian cinema, giving them opportunities to shine. The production house has served as a launch pad for many names, and in an exciting move, they’re going to now open ‘School of Film, Media, and Creative Arts’. This marks India’s first liberal school and creative arts-led film and media school.

The aim behind this is to conduct a masterclass for aspiring filmmakers, writers, and actors, and they will all be trained and taught by artists, directors, and super technicians. The experts will provide complete training in their internship sessions, and Hombale Films has helmed top names for their film school. In the training session, they will be giving several programs and will also provide certificate courses.

Talking about Hombale Films, they have always proved their mettle and with KGF franchise they dared to dream big. The production house is solely responsible to place the Kannada Cinema on the global map with their two biggest blockbusters KGF 1 and 2 and Kantara: A Legend.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films has an exciting line-up of films in the pipeline, which includes Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam and Kantara: Chapter 1.