“I had a big conflict in my head,” Alaya F, on her experience working with the real wife of Srikanth Bolla

In a recent media interview, Alaya F talked about her character in her latest release, “Srikanth,” where she portrayed Swathi Bolla, the wife of Srikanth Bolla. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, who played the visually-impaired businessman, Srikanth Bolla.

Alaya is promising and has the potential of emerging as a Bollywood star. The actress’ performance as Swathi Bholla has had a big impact on viewers. She has received appreciation for her nuanced and intricate performance from the audiences. Speaking about her preparation for Srikanth, she shared, “I met the real-life Swathi, who is absolutely lovely. She is Srikanth’s silent strength in many ways. She is very soft-spoken yet very strong. She is lovely, wonderful, loving, and caring. But the character that was written is very out-there, exuberant, bright, and talkative. The real Swathi is all of that but in a much more demure, soft, and silent way. At least that’s what I gathered from my interactions with her at that time. So, I had a big conflict in my head because when you meet someone you are supposed to play, you are really observing the way they are, but there were some creative liberties taken on paper.”

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Chalk and Cheese Productions, “Srikanth” tells the story of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, the founder of Bollant Industries. The film revolves around the challenges faced by Srikanth and how he overcomes the obstacles that come his way.