“Tiger Shroff was incredibly patient as he helped me through what was my first ever commercial song” – Alaya F

Actress Alaya F has been recently experimenting with her characters ever since her debut with Jawani Jaaneman. After having a couple of noteworthy performances, she tried her hand in the commercial space in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, to become one of the forces to reckon with.

With her portrayal as Pam who is a hacker, she has given a performance that was loved by the audience, where she injected a fresh vitality into the role of Pam. Recently, Alaya F shared BTS from the song Rang Ishq Ka along with Tiger Shroff, where the fresh pair is getting rave reviews from the audience.

In the BTS picture Alaya says “Rang Ishq Ka BTS. Slide 1 with the wonderful Tiger Shroff who very patiently helped me though what was my first ever commercial romantic song. Slide 2 with Alisha Behura who painstakingly taught me every bit of choreography for Wallah Habibi and Rang Ishq Ka, even when I made her dance it with me more than a hundred times. Slide 3 with Madhav Trehan who fought with me everyday on whether we should do hair extensions or not but made me look even better than I could have asked for Slide 4 with Reshmaa Merchant whose make-up made me feel so confident and so glam. Slide 5 the result”

On the work front, Alaya F has no time to spare as just on the brink of BMCM’s release, she has another one coming up right away next month, where she will be seen in the movie Srikant alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is set to release on 10th May 2024.