Alaya F on dealing with a break-up recently

Actor Alaya F is slowly and gradually making her way into industry as she continues to star in one project after another and thus make a mark.

After having a topsy-turvy start with the initial few films, the actor recently had back-to-back releases in the form of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne.

Apart from this, she has also been in news for an array of things, and one of them has been her rumored relationship with Aaishvary Thackeray. Even though they never publicly admitted to the same, Alaya has been vocal about being in a relationship and recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she opened up on dealing with a break-up as well.

She mentioned that it depended on the context. She explained that previously, she had only experienced one meaningful relationship in her life. Regarding her previous experiences, she expressed reluctance to classify them as relationships, describing them as chaotic periods in her life. She regarded those instances of heartbreak as insignificant, considering them to be more akin to childish experiences.

She further mentioned that her most recent relationship had been very positive, characterized by maturity and happiness. She believed that the way a relationship unfolds often mirrors the way it ends. If a relationship is handled with maturity, love, and respect, then the breakup is also handled in a similar manner. She described her recent breakups as pleasant, cathartic experiences filled with love and sweetness.

Furthermore, she expressed that she has gained a deeper understanding of relationships over the past 5-6 years and now considers herself adept at them. She asserted that she is a good partner to have, describing herself as very sorted in relationships.