Ananya Pandey Vs Sharvari Wagh Vs Alaya F: Who Is The Ultimate Fashion Queen In Bollywood?

In Bollywood, there are several actresses who are style icons with their distinctive fashion choices, often redefining elegance and confidence with their fashion wherever they go. Recently, Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh and Alaya F graced their appearance in stunning attires, taking the fashion level up. Let’s find out who is the ultimate fashion queen of Bollywood.

1) Ananya Panday’s Denim Style

Redefining the denim elegance, Ananya wore a strapless butterfly neckline denim top that had an edgy slit at the end and a bow pattern that makes her look cute. Teamed with a denim thigh-high slit skirt completes her look. With open hairstyle, bold red lips and chic black toe-point heels.

2) Sharvari Wagh’s Satin Dress

For the new photos, Sharvari rules over hearts with her subtle style, wearing a chocolate-brown satin dress. The outfit has puffy sleeves, a low V-shaped neckline, cut-out details and a figure-fitting bodice that defines her curves. Keeping it simple with minimal makeup and messy hairstyle made her look mesmerizing.

3) Alaya F’s Backless Gown

Alaya is raising the temperature with her stunning sky-blue satin gown that has a jaw-dropping backless detail. The halter neckline with diamond embellishments looks attractive. With smokey eyes, a messy bun and her striking poses made us fall for her.

Comparing the Bollywood beauties Ananya, Sharvari and Alaya, we cannot pick anyone as all the three rocked their respective looks, making them ultimate fashion queens in Bollywood.