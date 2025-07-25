Ananya Pandey’s Blouse Game Is Setting New Ethnic Fashion Goals

Ivory Elegance with a Hint of Gold

Ananya Pandey was stunned in an ivory saree paired with a strapless golden blouse, giving it a look that can only be described as royal. The blouse’s intricate embroidery offered a regal flair, while the structured fit added a modern silhouette. The outfit was styled with a twisted pearl and diamond choker, and her makeup remained fresh and glowing — flushed cheeks, defined brows, and soft pink lips. Her hair was neatly tied in a high bun with face-framing strands, balancing the look between elegance and youthfulness.

Purple Majesty in High-Neck Glam

This rich purple saree moment had everyone pausing to admire the detailing. Ananya Pandey wore a high-neck blouse fully embroidered with zardosi and sequins, making it the centerpiece of the look. The high neckline added sophistication, while the sleeveless cut kept it edgy. Her hair was styled in a soft bun, and she opted for elongated statement earrings. The makeup featured bronze lids and muted lips, creating a beautiful contrast with the deep tone of her outfit.

The Bold and the Beautiful in Red

Draped in a sultry, deep red saree, Ananya Pandey’s blouse choice here was bold. The sleeveless blouse had a plunging neckline and a knotted front — a daring, youthful twist on tradition. Her soft waves, subtle bindi, and radiant skin gave off a Diwali-night vibe. The choker necklace with pearls added a perfect touch of festivity.

Velvet Rose Drama

One of her most dramatic blouse statements came in the form of a cropped velvet jacket-style blouse with red rose embroidery. Styled over a black lehenga, this blouse added vintage couture charm to Ananya Pandey’s ensemble. The high neckline and structured cape sleeves gave it a power-dressing vibe, while her sleek bun, red lips, and gold earrings sealed the glam quotient.

Playful Florals and Youthful Chic

Ananya Pandey rocked a sleeveless bralette-style blouse with a floral-printed lehenga for a more playful and modern take. The blouse had a sweetheart neckline with dainty straps — ideal for pre-wedding brunches or mehendi parties. Her effortless waves and minimal makeup made the look breezy, approachable, and super trend-forward.

Conclusion: Ananya Pandey is steadily becoming the face of youthful ethnic fashion, and her blouse designs are the highlight. With every outfit, she blends tradition with a fresh, experimental twist — making each look memorable and absolutely recreate-worthy. Whether you’re a bride-to-be or a bridesmaid looking for that perfect blouse inspo, Ananya’s wardrobe is your ultimate moodboard.