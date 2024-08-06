5 Beautiful Blouse Designs Inspired by Ananya Pandey For Wedding Functions

Ananya Pandey is a Bollywood actor famous for her roles in movies like Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Gehraiyaan. She is also known for her stylish dress sense. Take blouse design inspiration from the Actor’s stunning looks.

Blouse Designs Inspired By Ananya Pandey

From Bralette to classic, check out these beautiful blouse designs Inspired by Ananya Pandey.

Bralette Blouse Design

Pandey looks glamorous in this golden hand-embroidered saree embellished with sequin work and designed by Manish Malhotra. She paired it with a matching bralette golden blouse with a plunging neckline and a strapless design and opted for golden eyeshadow, kohl eyes, smudged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, a shade of nude lipstick, a diamond necklace, a statement bracelet, a pair of matching dangling earrings, and a soft curls hairdo to complement her outfit.

Yellow Sequins Blouse Design

The actress looked stunning in a sunshine yellow saree designed by Anushka Khanna for a special event in Chennai. The saree had an intricate golden border, which complemented her youthfulness. She paired it with a heavily sequined blouse in the same color, featuring strap sleeves and a straight neckline. Her makeup was minimal, with pink blush, pink lips, and shiny eye makeup enhancing her appearance. She wore her hair in a white rose bun and accessorized her traditional look with a complementary choker, studs, and bangles.

Embellished Golden Blouse

Ananya looked stunning in a pale gold saree designed by Arpita Mehta for the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani in Goa. The saree showcases delicate sheer fabric adorned with intricate golden hand embroidery, and the borders are lavishly embellished with golden sequins. She paired her saree with a golden blouse embellished with embroidery and sequins featuring strap sleeves and a straight neckline. Ananya kept her look simple yet charismatic with beautiful earrings, a bracelet, minimal makeup, and tinted lips. Her open hairstyle complemented her overall look.

Teal Blue Cropped Blouse

Ananya Pandey looks hot in a teal blue Banarasi silk saree from Ekaya Banaras for Dream Girl 2 promotions. She paired it with a matching strappy cropped blouse with a deep neckline flaunting curves and accessorized with a choker necklace, earrings, and a bracelet. Her makeup included subtle eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, and highlighter. She completed the look with a sleek updo.

Full Sleeves Blouse Design

Pandey looks stunning in a maroon-red designer saree adorned with heavy sequins and mirror work designed by Arpita Mehta. She paired it with a full-sleeved matching blouse embellished with sequins and mirror work around the wrists, giving the design a standout feature. The deep scoop neckline adds a sensual touch, and she accessorized with a green Kundan choker and matching earrings. Her perfect matte finish and traditional touch, with a black bindi and sleek, straight hair, give her a fabulous look.

