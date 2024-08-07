Ananya ‘Bae’ Panday’s Airport Arrival Steals the Show as she slays with her stylish accessory!.

Ananya ‘Bae’ Panday is here to slay, turning heads at Mumbai airport as she jets off with her Bae Baggage amidst the hustle and bustle of the city. Strutting around with her infectious energy and stylish looks, her yellow suitcase, practically towering over her, is the talk of the town, leaving everyone on edge with curiosity. So, what’s the scoop? What has she packed? Jaw-dropping outfits, or maybe some emotional baggage? Recently, we caught her flaunting some seriously quirky items—from a playful tee to a sipper doling out life advice. As the countdown to her upcoming show, Call Me Bae, begins, we wonder: what’s she hinting at?

Call Me Bae is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. The series is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and directed by Collin D’Cunha. This 8-part series stars Ananya Panday in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Call Me Bae tells the intriguing story of Bae, an heiress turned hustler. The series will be available for streaming globally across 240 countries and territories starting September 6 on Prime Video