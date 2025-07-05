Ananya Pandey’s post reveals the secret; shooting of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ started in Nawalgarh

Bollywood’s famous couple Ananya Pandey and Kartik Aaryan are going to be seen together once again in the romantic film ‘Tu Meri, Main Tera… Main Tera, Tu Meri’ is being made under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Recently, Ananya Pandey shared a picture in which she was seen enjoying the rain, along with the film’s hashtags #TuMeriMainTeramMainTeraTuMeri which is a clear indication that the shooting of the film’s Rajasthan schedule has started.

The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans, and its shooting has started from July 5 at the historic Bawdi Gate Haveli in Nawalgarh city of Rajasthan. The Haveli has been decorated in accordance with Rajasthani art and modern cinematography in accordance with the story of the film. The Haveli is famous for its grand architecture and colorful fresco paintings and will add to the visual appeal of the film.

The film unit has received permission from the district administration to shoot till July 27, while the main shooting will run from July 18-20. Earlier, the first schedule of the film has been completed in European cities like Split, Vis, Dubrovnik, Brac and Zagreb in Croatia.

‘Tu Meri, Main Tera… Main Tera, Tu Meri’ is an emotional and intense romantic drama that will highlight the complexities of relationships, self-discovery and the depth of love. The havelis of Nawalgarh will be shown in the film not just as a location but as an emotional and cultural character, giving a new dimension to the beauty of Rajasthan around the world.

The film will be released on February 13, 2026 Valentine’s Week. While the audience will once again be able to see the romantic chemistry of Kartik and Ananya, the local shooting is also expected to strengthen the tourism and economy of Nawalgarh.

Actor Jackie Shroff associated with the film has also reached Jaipur for shooting. He greeted his fans by saying ‘Khamma Ghani’ and also gave a message of environmental protection by holding a plant in his hand.

