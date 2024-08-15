Ananya Pandey head turning look in aqua- green silk saree with bralette blouse

This season, amidst a sea of ethnic outfits, Ananya Pandey has managed to stand out with her unique and cool-chic style that has left us all intrigued and wanting more. Divas silk saree look is going viral on Internet.

Today on Instagram diva drops her stunning photos in she worn a printed aqua-green silk drape saree adorned with digital colourful floral prints and silver intricate scalloped border saree which looks fabulous on actress.

She pairs her beautiful saree with bralette style matching blouse which features a spaghetti strips with the deep neckline in the front and lower backless blouse the bold blouse nicely highlights actress sultry collarbones and toned shoulders which is perfectly enhancing her overall look.

Completing her look, Ananya Pandey opts for a sleek middle-partitioned hairbun adorned with fresh pink and maroon flowers that perfectly complement the saree print.

Ananya Pandey’s makeup is a masterclass in elegance, with shimmering blusher, pink shinning lipstick, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, and a touch of desi blue bindi, all coming together to enhance her look and leave us all impressed.

Ananya Pandey’s choice of chandbali earrings, with their intricate gold work, green stones, delicate pearl work, and antique diamond ring, adds a captivating charm to her overall appearance.

Work Front

Ananya Pandey upcoming web series ‘Call Me Bae,’ which will be released on September 6 on Prime Video.