Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday Wow Orry With Their Contemporary Lehenga Style, Check Out

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey never miss a chance to rule over the audience’s hearts with their on-screen appearances. But wait, that’s not all! The divas are also known for their exquisite fashion sense and grace to perfectly carry any ensemble. Both wore contemporary lehengas to showcase their Indo-Western charm at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding recently. Among others, their best friend, Orry, couldn’t resist reacting.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Contemporary Lehenga Look

For Anant and Radhika’s wedding, Janhvi impressed the onlookers with her contemporary style. She wore a golden glittery lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock. Her stunning piece features a blouse embellished with real temple jewelry. The handcrafted bralette-style blouse, paired with a luxurious golden Lehenga skirt and a tulle Dupatta, made Janhvi look nothing short of a queen. Her ensemble is a perfect combination of modern style and vintage elegance.

Ananya Panday’s Contemporary Lehenga Look

On the other hand, Ananya kept it simple yet mesmerizing for Anant and Radhika’s wedding. She wore a vibrant mustard yellow contemporary lehenga embellished with a distinctive floral motif and delicate tone-on-tone accents. The exquisite piece features a hand-embroidered fishtail skirt and blouse adorned with mirror work, cut dana, and intricate thread detailing paired with a sleek dupatta, creating a wow moment.

As soon as the actress shared the photos on Instagram, Orry couldn’t resist reacting. For Janhvi’s golden glam, he wrote, “Golden.” While under Ananya’s post, he said, “Wow (with a heart popping out emoji).”