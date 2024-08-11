Ananya Pandey’s 4 Must-have Gen-Z Inspired Lehenga Blouse Designs To Look Trendy

Ananya Pandey is ruling over hearts, and her performance on screen portrays diverse characters. She is presently in the promotion of her web series ‘Call Me Bae,’ which will be released on September 6 on Prime Video. However, that’s different from what makes her the diva and her aura in fashion. With her trendy outfits, she creates new trends and proves her excellence in styling. We have noticed her choice of blouse designs that magically elevate her ethnic look. So, let’s check out four must-have lehenga blouse designs to beat the trend inspired by Gen-Z.

Lehenga Blouse Designs Inspired By Ananya Pandey-

Check out these trendy lehenga blouse designs inspired by Bollywood diva Ananya Pandey, from backless to V-neckline.

1) Simple Gold Work V-neckline Lehenga Blouse Design

Ananya looks stunning in a gorgeous purple lehenga set. The ghera skirt features traditional semi-circular golden prints that shine like gold, complemented by a matching bandhani dupatta with a golden lace border. She completes her look with a simple satin lehenga blouse in the same color. The front blouse neckline has a v-shape and intricate design, featuring circular golden lace and zari work that resembles a necklace, while the back has a high neck. With a beautiful necklace set, mid-part low ponytail, and minimal makeup, the actress sets a sophisticated trend and looks amazing.

2) Backless Halter-neck Embroidered Lehenga Blouse Design

Get ready for the Haldi ceremony like Ananya in this gorgeous yellow lehenga set. The outfit looks nothing short of sunshine, including a sultry body-hugging skirt embellished with threadwork and mirror details paired with a simple sheer dupatta designed with mirror border work. The Dream Girl actress elevates her desi style with a Gen-Z-inspired sizzling lehenga blouse. She pairs the lehenga with a matching blouse, which features a backless pattern, raising the glamour quotient, while the halter-neck skip sleeves look trendy. The intricate threadwork and sequins add an extra dose of sophistication. With a necklace set of diamond and green emeralds and a messy bun, the actress looks like a sight-to-behold.

3) Sleeveless Deep-neckline Lehenga Blouse Design

Become the center of attraction wherever you go as Ananya Panday in this vibrant magenta pink lehenga set, including heavily embellished lehenga featuring intricate traditional embroidery and patterns teamed with matching dupatta decorated with thick border lace and colorful motifs details around the edges. She styles her look with a sleeveless matching blouse with features and a deep neckline, accentuating her beautiful shoulders and collarbones. The intricate details and golden work around the neckline allow her to ditch the necklace and rock her look, setting a new trend. The actress looks mesmerizing with a huge maang tikka, bindi, and an open bouncy hairstyle.

4) Square-neckline Sequins Lehenga Blouse Design

Ananya looks super beautiful in this simple ivory lehenga set. The actress wore a simple ivory skirt embellished with mirror work, adding sophistication, and a matching dupatta with mirror borderwork with simple sequins and threadwork around the edges. The actress opted for a matching blouse adorned with a sequin embellished blouse that features a square neckline and a lehenga design to add a sparkling touch. The sleeveless hands define her beautiful shoulders, while the simple style complements her lehenga look. The actress personifies beauty with a sleek side-part bun, diamond choker necklace, and stud earrings.