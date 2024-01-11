Icon Star Allu Arjun wishes the Pushpa director Sukumar on his birthday!

The world was witness to the biggest phenomenon created by the maverick director Sukumar with Pushpa: The Rise. The director indeed gave the world a masterpiece with this film that went on to become a worldwide sensation upon its release. From its songs to its characters to its dialogues, everything created a record. While the audience is still dwelling in the fervor of Pushpa: The Rise, its sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, was announced and it left the nation at a standstill with the launch of its thrilling first poster, signifying the beginning of Pushparaj’s rule. All of this could only be possible with the vision of director Sukumar who celebrates his birthday now. So, how could the makers of Pushpa leave a chance to wish the man behind the success sensation?

Icon star Allu Arjun shared a picture on his social media from the sets and wrote a caption –

“Happy Birthday to My Genius Sukku Darling #Sukumar”

Happy Birthday to My Genius Sukku Darling #Sukumar pic.twitter.com/ni8c0vu8OZ — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 11, 2024

While on the special occasion of director Sukumar’s birthday, the makers also of Pushpa shared a poster of the director on their social media which has written, THE CREATOR, THE VISIONARY. While wishing the director, they jotted down the caption –

“Wishing the maverick director and the creator of the awe-inspiring world of #Pushpa, @aryasukku a very Happy Birthday ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥

#Pushpa2TheRule will be bigger and grander with his vision 💫

Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024🔥

Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @kamal_61 @MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings @TSeries”

“The Rule” in the Pushpa franchise has gained huge popularity among the masses. The first poster of Pushparaj’s new avatar was launched on Icon star Allu Arjun’s birthday, which quickly went viral across the country. This has undoubtedly increased the excitement and eagerness for the release of Pushpa 2 “The Rule”.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is a Telugu movie directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. It is a joint production of Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa 2 The Rule is scheduled to release on August 15th, 2024.