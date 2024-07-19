Irrfan and Nawazuddin Images Go Viral: Fans Clamor for Nawazuddin to Take on Irrfan’s Roles

Social media has been buzzing with excitement as fans have gone berserk over the viral images of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and iconic characters portrayed by Irrfan Khan. Netizens have been sharing side-by-side comparisons of Irrfan Khan’s memorable roles with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s striking resemblances. The fervor has sparked widespread anticipation and fervent wishes from fans for Nawazuddin to potentially step into the shoes of these beloved characters once portrayed by Irrfan Khan.

The images have sparked a wave of nostalgia and admiration, as netizens reminisce about Irrfan’s unforgettable performances. Many have taken to social media platforms to voice their opinions, with comments flooding in about the remarkable versatility and depth both actors bring to their craft.

Let’s have a look at what netizens have to say:

A user writes “OMG, Nawazuddin as Irrfan in these pictures?

We want to see him in Irrfan-like roles! ”

https://x.com/antardhyaan/status/1813817532853489765?t=2q4JpVB88z4vJcn2q8J7IQ&s=19

Another writes “Did I just see Nawazuddin as Irrfan 🤨 We really need this cross- over for sure !”

https://x.com/Unrealistic____/status/1813817629380923620?t=Qc-3fRmg-fO3YxQysEAkBQ&s=19

Another writes “These pictures of Nawazuddin as Irrfan are amazing! We need him in Irrfan-like roles! 😈😻”

https://x.com/AshokBhati_/status/1813817923510861832?t=5PWhIpbrj7huEda8ZH5aDQ&s=08

Another writes “Can’t get over Nawazuddin as Irrfan in these pictures. He must play similar roles! 🤓”

https://x.com/iKhushi_Borana/status/1813818057065910389?t=KYWCJWyJegGqJVX5ZY5RnA&s=08

A user writes “Wow, Nawazuddin channeling Irrfan 😍😍 He’d be perfect for Irrfan-like characters! 🥳”

https://x.com/iKhushi_/status/1813818290290278866?t=gReYwvwIKik29LYDYMBccQ&s=08

The sentiment seems to be unanimous, with fans eagerly sharing their favorite Irrfan roles and speculating on how Nawazuddin might portray them. From the contemplative ‘Saajan Fernandes’ in The Lunchbox to the enigmatic ‘Roohdaar’ in Haider, the possibilities have sparked a lively discussion among movie enthusiasts.