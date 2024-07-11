It’s official! Studio Green’s Kanguva 2 has finally been announced! Deets Inside!

Studio Green’s much-awaited ‘Kanguva’, starring Suriya, is indeed the biggest film that has been eagerly anticipated by the masses. The teaser released gave a glimpse of its thrilling world, leaving everyone craving for more. Amid the rising exhilaration, the sequel, ‘Kanguva 2’, has now been officially announced by the makers.

In a recent interview, Producer KE Gnanvel Raja revealed that the film is going to be two part film. The producer shared that the film will end with an exciting twist leaving everyone excited for the sequel. He stated that the film’s sequel shooting will start by the end of 2025 and ‘Kanguva Part 2’ is expected to hit the big screens in the first half of 2027 – either in January or the summer holidays.

‘Kanguva’ is going to be a two-part film. The script for the sequel is in progress. The sequel’s shoot will start by the end of next year or early 2026. The makers are planning to release the film in either January or April of 2027. The teaser has already piqued excitement for the film even higher, and the trailer is eagerly awaited.

Kanguva stars superstar Suriya in truly a never-seen-before avatar and it makes his 39th film as a lead. Suriya will be seen in different avatars in the movie. The makers have released the poster of Suriya that has indeed piqued the excitement to watch him in the film.

Apart from Suriya, the film stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani (in their Tamil debuts), alongside Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar and B. S. Avinash.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on October 10, 2024.