Kalki 2898 AD’s director Nag Ashwin is most excited for Hombale Films’ ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’!

Hombale Films’ “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” has indeed set an example of success. After a phenomenal spree in India, the film transcended boundaries with its release in Japan recently, creating records. The tremendous success of Prashanth Neel’s directorial has indeed piqued excitement for its next part, “Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.” However, while the audience is excited about the next part, Kalki 2898 AD’s director Nag Ashwin is also looking forward to it.

When Kalki 2898 AD’s director Nag Ashwin was asked in a recent interaction, which 2nd installment as an audience, are you excited for. Replying to this, the director answered, “As an audience, I am definitely curious about Salaar because I think the story itself started their. I am a huge Game Of Thrones fans also, so it feels like it’s a different world. There are different houses, that have different histories and somebody from that house use to come back. So, it feels like that kind of story, so I am curious for sure.”

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire indeed left on such a big hook point as when we realise that Prabhas’ character Deva in the real heir to the throne and at the same time he has promised for best friend in the movie that he will win the throne for him. This has indeed piqued the excitement for ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’.

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences and they are all raving about it. The film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’.