Kanatara Fever refuses to Slow Down! The Idols from the Film's Character Being Decorated at Ganesh Pandals Across The Nation

The way Rishabh Shetty‘s Kantara took over the heads of the masses with its unique storytelling and craft, the film became a massive success on the Pan-India level and across the globe. The film not only sets a benchmark with its massive success; it also created unseen madness in India and on the global platform. With the film almost completed a year of its release, the euphoria and the madness continue to be at their peak, as we have seen the Ganesh Pandals being decorated with the Kantara pattern, and also at some places, the idols of Ganesha have been placed besides Panjurli Daiva.

In a recent development, another example of its ground-level massive craze was witnessed when a Ganesha Pandal was decorated in the theme of Rishab Shety‘s Kantara character. The view at the Pandal takes the audience into a different world like Kantara.

This simply demonstrates the pan-India fever of Kantara and how the film has a special place among the masses of the nation. Such a craze hasn’t been seen in the last few years, and the madness among everyone shows how the film has become synonymous with the events.

The divine experience Rishab Shetty gave with his sole holding Kantara speaks about the USP of the film and to treat the audiences with a more divine and rich experience. Rishab is currently working on the prequel to his global blockbuster, Kantara. Moreover, the makers are currently working on the story, and it’s indeed hard for us to wait to watch how this fresh storyteller will treat us to yet another captivating and interesting storyline.