Kanguva: Suriya’s ‘Fire Song’ Stuns Fans With His Fierce Look, Calls It, ‘Blockbuster Loading..’

After an exciting teaser and posters circulating, the creators of Kanguva have another surprise for the audience – the release of the ‘Fire Song’ on superstar Suriya’s birthday. The song takes the audience deeper into the world of Kanguva, showcasing Suriya’s bold and daring character from the film, which perfectly complements his intense pan-India appeal. The song’s arrival has caused a storm on social media as fans are awestruck by his ferocious avatar. Here’s how netizens are reacting:

Wishing Suriya on his birthday a fan wrote –

“Happy Birthday to Suriya! It’s great to see the celebration of his special day with the release of the #FireSong from the highly anticipated movie #Kanguva. The song is a perfect tribute to Suriya’s talent and the excitement surrounding the film. Wishing him all the best for the movie’s release on October 10, 2024!”

Hailing the song as the best Hindi dubbed vers from South, a fan wrote –

“#FireSong from #Kanguva absolutely 🔥 provides u best experience in every lang

1 of the best Hindi dubbed vers from south

B Praak (best choice) for Hindi

Lyrics r meaningful

Music by DSP (powerful)

Surya’s performance full of insanity (as per required by the character)”

A fan expressed his excitement to see more writing –

“24 hours past, #FireSong is spreading like wildfire on social media 🔥

A big thanks to @ThisIsDSP for the perfect dubbing in all languages, and to @directorsiva sir for unleashing #Suriya sir’s wild side. We’re excited to see what more miracles you’ve worked in #Kanguva 🦅🔥”

Praising the 100% effort of the makers for the perfect dubbing, yet another fan wrote –

“One thing is sure that #Kanguva is going to be the first proper pan India movie from kollywood !!

They have put 100% effort in ensuring that the song doesn’t look like a dubbed one in other languages !!

All versions are equally good 👍 #Firesong 🔥”

Excited for the blockbuster, a fan wrote –

“Blockbuster loading………🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on October 10, 2024.