Kantara avatar bappa takes over Ganapati festival 2024!

Kantara indeed took over the year 2022 with its release. While the film received tremendous love from the audience, it also won the prestigious National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022. However, the film’s craze doesn’t seem to be settling down anytime soon, as this Ganesha Chaturthi, people have welcomed a Kantara avatar of Bappa.

The streets of Mumbai witnessed the fever of Kantara taking over this Ganesha Chaturthi. As people celebrate this festival with joy, their enlightenment has grown even more this year, as they have welcomed a Kantara avatar of Bappa. The idols of Bappa can be seen donning the look of Panjurli Daiva. This indeed speaks to the film’s popularity across the nation.

Kantara truly left a distinct impact on society across the nation with its release. The film brought a story from the heartlands of India and made it known to the world. It is due to Kantara that people across the globe have come to know about the diverse culture of India. With this, Kantara opened the gates for the Kannada industry. Moreover, Kantara has just been re-released in theaters after rising demand from the audience, giving everyone a chance to experience supreme divinity back on the big screen with the film.

