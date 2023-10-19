Kantara's divinity takes over Navaratri! Majestic Kantara-themed Durga Pooja witnessed in Kolkata

The movie Kantara produced by Hombale Films gained immense popularity worldwide due to its captivating storyline and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema. Even after a year since its release, the audience’s love for Rishab Shetty’s directorial venture has not faded away. The enthusiasm for Kantara was observed during the Ganapati festival and now, it has taken over the Navaratri celebrations as well, with Durga idols and decorations made based on the Kantara theme.

Kantara Ganapati idols became very popular when themed Kantara Ganapati pandals started gaining attention. The craze soon spread to the Navaratri festival. Currently, the Navaratri festival is being celebrated across the country and a fully decorated Kantara-themed Durga pandal and idol has been spotted in Kolkata. This Durga puja, which was previously underrated, has now gained popularity and is attracting a lot of attention from the masses.

Kantara was released in 2022 and quickly gained popularity both nationally and internationally. The film surprised and impressed audiences, becoming a sleeper hit overnight with incredible word-of-mouth buzz. It grossed over 100 crore rupees in Hindi language alone. Those who saw the movie in theaters described it as a divine experience.

Apart from this, Hombale Films is currently working on next part of Kantara which is going to be a prequel. Apart from which they have a Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.