Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao interacted with the audience post the screening of the film in Lucknow

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ much-anticipated ‘Laapataa Ladies’ directed by Kiran Rao is carrying solid buzz among the audiences. The recently released trailer of the film received unanimous love from the all across. They are waiting to enter into the entertaining and humoristic world with the film, releasing in cinemas on March 1st, 2024.

As the release day of the film draws closer, the makers are organizing several screenings of the film across the nation in different cities and recently, a screening of the much-awaited film was held in Lucknow city. Kiran Rao, who directed the film was present at the screening and following the screening conclusion, the director interacted with the audience who attended it.

The screening of the film in Lucknow was special for one major reason. It was graced by more than 150 women of the city who came together to shower love on Kiran Rao’s directorial.

Before the screening in Lucknow, the makers kept separate screenings in Jaipur, Bhopal, and Bangalore. In previous screenings, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and the cast registered their presence and those screenings got unanimous love from the fans and the audiences. They praised Kiran Rao’s direction, storytelling, and the performance of the lead cast.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.