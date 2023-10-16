Mission Raniganj Movie Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh Shared Heartfelt Note on National Cinema Day

On the auspicious occasion of National Cinema Day, Deepshika Deshmukh, the producer of the highly-praised film Mission Raniganj, poured her heart out in a touching note, expressing her gratitude and enthusiasm for the overwhelming response the movie has received. The rescue drama starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has been setting the box office ablaze, earning accolades from critics and fans alike.

Mission Raniganj – India’s first coal mine rescue film had audiences on the edge of their seats as it showcased gripping narratives, adrenaline-pumping action sequences, and a heartwarming storyline that resonated with viewers. Taking to social media, Deepshikha Deshmukh writes “Embracing cinema as a woman producer has been a journey of empowerment and discovery. For me, cinema is a canvas where every frame tells a story, and every story carries a legacy. It’s a powerful medium that transcends boundaries, igniting conversations and inspiring change. Through this art, I’ve learned that storytelling is not just about the tale, but about the emotions it stirs and the conversations it sparks. Today, I celebrate the magic of cinema, a force that has taught me the true essence of legacy in storytelling #CinemaDay #foreverLearning #MissionRaniganj #Ganapath #poojaentertainment”

On National Cinema Day, theaters across the nation reported housefull shows, cementing its status as a blockbuster. Fans thronged cinema halls, cheering for Akshay Kumar’s electrifying performance and the thrilling plotline that kept them hooked from start to finish.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is not only walking towards commercial success but also a critical darling, receiving praise for its unique and compelling narrative that showcases the indomitable spirit of human perseverance. Meanwhile Pooja Entertainment has an interesting line up of films like Ganapath: A Hero Is Born and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.