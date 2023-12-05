Post Uttrakhand incident, schools take students to watch Pooja Entertainment’s Mission Raniganj!

Pooja Entertainment’s highly acclaimed movie ‘Mission Raniganj’ is now available on the popular streaming platform Netflix. The rescue thriller drama features a powerful performance by Akshay Kumar in the lead role, portraying the courageous and resilient Jaswant Singh Gill. The movie tells the thrilling and intriguing story of a rescue mission that took place in 1989, similar to the recent Uttarakhand tunnel collapse incident that has shocked the nation. The film sheds light on the importance of such rescue missions and showcases the bravery of those involved. In fact, schools are now taking their students to watch ‘Mission Raniganj’ to inspire and educate them about the significance of such missions.

After having a healthy run on the big screens, the film recently had a grand release on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film, which is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and features music by Jjust Music. It promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The movie showcases the relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, and offers audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film is currently screening in cinemas and is also available for streaming on Netflix.