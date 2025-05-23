Ganapath’s Faraz Khan’s Big Allegation On Pooja Entertainment Over Payment Issues; Will Take LEGAL Action

Actor Faraz Khan, who played the character of “Thabheel” in Tiger Shroff’s film Ganapat, has made serious allegations against the film’s production company Pooja Entertainment and its owner Vashu Bhagnani. Faraz says that it has been almost two years since the film was released, but he has not been paid his full fees yet.

Faraaz Khan shared a statement on his Instagram regarding this issue, in which he clearly wrote, “My name is Faraz Khan. I was hired by POOJA ENTERTAINMENT, for the Hindi feature film GANAPATH directed by Vikas Bahl, to play the role of Thabeel. My counterpart in the film, Armaan Khera, and I appear in nearly every scene together – like on-screen twins. He has been paid in full. I have not.”

See post:

Faraaz revealed that when he approached the production house, he was misled. He said, “Let it be known: ALL above-the-line cast and crew have been paid, many of them exorbitant fees. But when it comes to paying the ‘small guy’ – me – you choose to play games. This is not just unprofessional. It is shameful.”

He further wrote that this is not just a matter of money but of dignity and justice. He added, “Let the industry and the public know how Pooja Entertainment treats its actors: with dishonesty, disrespect, and delay. I will not be silenced or brushed aside.”

Faraaz has also warned that if he is not paid and a public apology is not made, he will take legal action and speak out in front of the media.

“Pay your people. Respect contracts. Stop harassing independent artists,” he wrote at the end of his post.

2024 was a difficult year for Pooja Entertainment. After films like Ganpat and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan flopped at the box office, the company got into a debt of about ₹250 crores. According to reports, to repay this debt, the Bhagnani family had to sell the property of their office located in Juhu, Mumbai. Not only this, supporting artists and crew members working on many projects have also claimed that they did not get payment.

This revelation by Faraz Khan has once again brought to the fore the problems of small artists working in the industry, who often get buried behind the shine of big names and stars.

Stay tuned for more updates on IWMBUZZ.com.