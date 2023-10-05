Double delight: Pooja Entertainment's 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' teaser to be attached to 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' In theaters!

Movies | Releases

Author: IWMBuzz
05 Oct,2023 18:02:48
September is set to bring a double delight for film enthusiasts, and the credit for the same goes to producer Jackky Bhagnani and his esteemed production banner, Pooja Entertainment. This month, cinephiles can look forward to not one but two highly-anticipated films, ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Mission Raniganj’. The captivating teaser of Ganapath’ will be attached with ‘Mission Raniganj’, scheduled for release on October 6, 2023.

For any production house, having two major releases within a single month is a remarkable feat, and Pooja Entertainment, led by Jackky Bhagnani, has brilliantly achieved just that.

The teaser of ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ promises to transport viewers into a world of cinematic wonder of international standards. Boasting top-notch visual effects, a grand scale, and a riveting storyline, ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ is poised to revolutionize the Indian film industry. While the trailer has been loved and appreciated by all, it would be a double treat for audiences and especially fans of Tiger Shroff to watch the spectacular teaser of ‘Ganapath’ on the big screen in cinema halls.

In parallel, ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ presents an impactful and inspiring trailer, chronicling the heroic mission of India’s unsung hero, Jaswant Gill. This portrayal has generated immense excitement and anticipation among avid moviegoers.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment, ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born,’ in collaboration with Good Co., is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. Scheduled for a global release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023, ‘Ganapath’ is set to leave an indelible mark on the world of Indian cinema.

