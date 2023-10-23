Plans For Sequel To Ganapath Dropped

With Ganapath opening to shockingly low numbers and the film proving to be an unmitigated disaster, it is now most unlikely that the promised sequel will at all be released.

The word going around the film trade is that director Vikas Bahl had shot both part 1 and part 2 of Ganapath simultaneously, so that the producers are in a fix as to what they should do with the remaining saga.

However this rumour is unverified.

A more likely picture of the calamitous situation is provided by a source very close to Ganapath’s producers. “It is unlikely that they have shot the sequel, so they will have no problem shelving the project.”

As for the cyclonic losses that Ganapath is staring at,here is the shock absorber from the source: “The producers have already sold satellite and OTT rights at around 52-54 crore rupees. So the losses are heavily minimized.They are just not bothered with the theatrical figures.”

The seriously catastrophic response to Ganapath would majorly impact the career of Tiger Shroff for no fault of his. He has poured his blood sweat and tears in the film. What can the hero do if the director who has earlier made another disaster Shaandaar,is hellbent on taking the road to destruction?