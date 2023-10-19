It's double bonanza for Tiger Shroff! With Ganapath releasing tomorrow, now, superstar entering Rohit Shetty's cop universe

Tomorrow marks the release of Ganapath, a highly anticipated Bollywood film starring Tiger Shroff. This is a momentous day for the actor, as his career reaches new heights with the announcement of his joining Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The film has generated a lot of buzz and excitement, and fans are eagerly looking forward to its release.

Tiger Shroff is going to impress audiences with his powerful performance in Ganapath, which is set to release tomorrow. He is also going to play a cop in Rohit Shetty’s action-packed universe, making him the youngest cop to appear on the screen. With the addition of Tiger Shroff, Rohit Shetty’s already high-octane cop universe has become even more exciting and dynamic. Tiger Shroff is expected to bring a youthful and electrifying energy to the narrative.

The buzz surrounding Tiger Shroff is not just about the recent announcement that could be a turning point in his career, but also about the much-awaited release of his new movie ‘Ganapath’ tomorrow. The trailer of the movie has already received a lot of love from fans, and it will be interesting to see how the netizens react on the day of the release.

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born’. The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl in association with Good Co. The film is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20th, 2023.