Movies | Releases

Team Ganapath to launch action promo with fans and media at the first pre-release event at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema!

Team Ganapath will launch an action promo at the first pre-release event with fans and media at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema.

Author: IWMBuzz
16 Oct,2023 18:15:09
Team Ganapath to launch action promo with fans and media at the first pre-release event at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema! 861857

Pooja Entertainment’s upcoming action entertainer ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ has already caught the attention of the audience with its action-packed trailer. As the release date of the film approaches, the Ganapath team is all set to start their promotional campaign by visiting the famous Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai. They will launch the action promo during the event, and the audience is eagerly looking forward to it.

The team behind the upcoming movie Ganapath is excited to engage with enthusiastic fans and media before the film’s release. The first pre-release promotional event will be held at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai, where fans will unveil a larger-than-life cutout poster and action promo of Ganapath. The event will be attended by producer Jackky Bhagnani, director Vikas Bahl, and actor Tiger Shroff. The makers have emphasized that the film is a tribute to the fans, with a focus on delivering a cutting-edge action-packed entertainment experience. The overwhelming fan support for Ganapath underscores the fact that this movie is truly for the fans, by the fans, and driven by their passion.

On October 20, 2023, the movie ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’ will be released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. and directed by Vikas Bahl. The producers of the film are Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Related Post

Designing the futuristic world of 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' with 500 vehicles, drones, and guns! 861352
Designing the futuristic world of ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ with 500 vehicles, drones, and guns!
Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath fever taking over! Tiger Shroff takes up a skating ride to reach his work! 861164
Pooja Entertainment’s Ganapath fever taking over! Tiger Shroff takes up a skating ride to reach his work!
The ultimate savior of his people Ganapath is here with a grand musical celebration of Lord Ganesha! 'Jai Ganesha' song out Now! 860704
The ultimate savior of his people Ganapath is here with a grand musical celebration of Lord Ganesha! ‘Jai Ganesha’ song out Now!
Did you know Jackie Shroff joined the Ganapath Ka Gang to launch the Ganapath A Hero Is Born trailer before its official release? 860461
Did you know Jackie Shroff joined the Ganapath Ka Gang to launch the Ganapath A Hero Is Born trailer before its official release?
Ganapath creates History: 2 Lakh Global Fans of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and legendary Amitabh Bachchan launched the trailer, making it trend on no.1 social media 860180
Ganapath creates History: 2 Lakh Global Fans of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and legendary Amitabh Bachchan launched the trailer, making it trend on no.1 social media
"History in the Making: India's first ever trailer launch by fans! Fans of Tiger Shroff , Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan will Join Forces to Exclusively launch the trailer of Ganapath before the official launch" 859019
“History in the Making: India’s first ever trailer launch by fans! Fans of Tiger Shroff , Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan will Join Forces to Exclusively launch the trailer of Ganapath before the official launch”

Latest Stories

[Honeymoon Goals] Parineeti Chopra toasts to Maldives’ turquoise with cuppa coffee and ‘pink chooda’ 861846
[Honeymoon Goals] Parineeti Chopra toasts to Maldives’ turquoise with cuppa coffee and ‘pink chooda’
Anushka Sen gives bossy vibes in white pant suit 861823
Anushka Sen gives bossy vibes in white pant suit
Junooniyatt update: Elahi and Jahaan’s emotional moment after bathtub incident 861885
Junooniyatt update: Elahi and Jahaan’s emotional moment after bathtub incident
Katha Ankahee update: Katha gets engaged to Raghav for Aarav 861879
Katha Ankahee update: Katha gets engaged to Raghav for Aarav
Although I have won Lock Upp, I never wanted to miss the opportunity of being part of Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui 861865
Although I have won Lock Upp, I never wanted to miss the opportunity of being part of Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui
The Buckingham Murders left an indelible mark! Received standing ovation at the prestigious BFI London Film Festival 2023 861856
The Buckingham Murders left an indelible mark! Received standing ovation at the prestigious BFI London Film Festival 2023
Read Latest News