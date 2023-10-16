Team Ganapath to launch action promo with fans and media at the first pre-release event at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema!

Pooja Entertainment’s upcoming action entertainer ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ has already caught the attention of the audience with its action-packed trailer. As the release date of the film approaches, the Ganapath team is all set to start their promotional campaign by visiting the famous Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai. They will launch the action promo during the event, and the audience is eagerly looking forward to it.

The team behind the upcoming movie Ganapath is excited to engage with enthusiastic fans and media before the film’s release. The first pre-release promotional event will be held at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai, where fans will unveil a larger-than-life cutout poster and action promo of Ganapath. The event will be attended by producer Jackky Bhagnani, director Vikas Bahl, and actor Tiger Shroff. The makers have emphasized that the film is a tribute to the fans, with a focus on delivering a cutting-edge action-packed entertainment experience. The overwhelming fan support for Ganapath underscores the fact that this movie is truly for the fans, by the fans, and driven by their passion.

On October 20, 2023, the movie ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’ will be released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. and directed by Vikas Bahl. The producers of the film are Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.