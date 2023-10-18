Movies | Releases

Ganapath Fever Takes Over Delhi! Buzz is so high that Fans go absolutely crazy watching Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon at Ganapath promotions in Delhi!

With an incredible buzz around, The promotional spree of Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath has begun and the team is leaving no stone unturned to take the film across the nation.

Author: IWMBuzz
18 Oct,2023 19:23:42
Ganapath Fever Takes Over Delhi! Buzz is so high that Fans go absolutely crazy watching Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon at Ganapath promotions in Delhi! 862519

With an incredible buzz around, The promotional spree of Pooja Entertainment’s Ganapath has begun and the team is leaving no stone unturned to take the film across the nation. After a huge crowd of fans came to see Tiger Shroff at Gaiety Galaxy cinema in Mumbai, now the promotional tour reached Delhi where the fans went crazy after watching Ganapath aka Tiger Shroff along with Jassi aka Kriti Sanon at the press conference.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon along with the team flew to Delhi for the promotions of Ganapath. As soon as the team reached, the venue was nothing less than a fan carnival. As the fans went crazy after watching Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, the superstars also interacted with the media and the fans. Ganapath aka Tiger along with Jassi aka Kriti Sanon was seen having fun on the streets of Delhi. Along with Tiger and Kriti, producer Deepshika Deshmukh also graced her presence at the press conference. Looking at the amazing buzz around the film, the excitement among the fans is really high.

Ganapath Fever Takes Over Delhi! Buzz is so high that Fans go absolutely crazy watching Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon at Ganapath promotions in Delhi! 862520

Ganapath Fever Takes Over Delhi! Buzz is so high that Fans go absolutely crazy watching Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon at Ganapath promotions in Delhi! 862521

Ganapath Fever Takes Over Delhi! Buzz is so high that Fans go absolutely crazy watching Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon at Ganapath promotions in Delhi! 862523

Ganapath Fever Takes Over Delhi! Buzz is so high that Fans go absolutely crazy watching Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon at Ganapath promotions in Delhi! 862524

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on this Friday.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Ganapath fever continues to rise as Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor groove on the chartbuster track Hum Aaye Hain 862512
Ganapath fever continues to rise as Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor groove on the chartbuster track Hum Aaye Hain
Kriti Sanon Redefines Elegance In White Saree With Statement Earrings 862457
Kriti Sanon Redefines Elegance In White Saree With Statement Earrings
69th National Film Awards ceremony 2023: Kriti Sanon looks divine in ivory saree and floral bun [Video] 862244
69th National Film Awards ceremony 2023: Kriti Sanon looks divine in ivory saree and floral bun [Video]
Action-packed promo of Tiger Shroff Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Ganapath' is out now. 862235
Action-packed promo of Tiger Shroff Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Ganapath’ is out now.
Team Ganapath to launch action promo with fans and media at the first pre-release event at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema! 861857
Team Ganapath to launch action promo with fans and media at the first pre-release event at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema!
Designing the futuristic world of 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' with 500 vehicles, drones, and guns! 861352
Designing the futuristic world of ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ with 500 vehicles, drones, and guns!

Latest Stories

Anshula Kapoor Enjoys 'Pool Date' With Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, See Photos 862449
Anshula Kapoor Enjoys ‘Pool Date’ With Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, See Photos
My wife Ankita Lokhande is the strongest competitor of all: 862489
My wife Ankita Lokhande is the strongest competitor amongst all: Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Kavya decides to clear misunderstanding with Adiraj 862481
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon update: Kavya decides to clear misunderstanding with Adiraj
5 Times Rakul Preet Ditched Sleeves And Wore Modern Elegance 862474
5 Times Rakul Preet Ditched Sleeves And Wore Modern Elegance
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana to sacrifice her love for her sister Kimaya 862480
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana to sacrifice her love for her sister Kimaya
12th Fail releases the new youth anthem, #Restart… Song out now! 862466
12th Fail releases the new youth anthem, #Restart… Song out now!
Read Latest News