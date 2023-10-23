Movies | Releases

Fans are seen grooving to the trending 'Ganapath' song Hum Aaye Hain as Tiger Shroff sets yet another fan event on fire

Author: IWMBuzz
23 Oct,2023 16:20:30
Pooja Entertainment’s big-budget action film “Ganapath: A Hero Is Born,” starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, has finally hit theaters in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The movie has already received positive feedback from viewers, who are particularly impressed by the lead actors’ chemistry, the stunning action scenes, and the touching moments. After the film’s release, Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani visited the Navaratri Pandal in Mumbai to surprise the public during the festive season.

During their visit to the garba pandal, Tiger Shroff danced to the chartbuster track “Hum Aaye Hain” from the film and elevated the excitement of the fans to new heights. Both Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani engaged with the fans and audience. The crowd went into a frenzy as the duo made the festive period more special by joining them. After catching a glimpse of both at the event, the enthusiasm of the masses reached a whole new level.

Presenting ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’, a film by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It was released worldwide on Friday in cinemas across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

